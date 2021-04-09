Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday called upon newly recruited engineers to keep themselves abreast of new technologies in the field of water resources.

Speaking at the orientation programme for 275 graduate engineers who joined the Water Resources Department as assistant executive engineers, the Chief Minister advised the engineers to work hard with dedication and sincerity towards the development of the State.

Stating Odisha has a huge potential in irrigation and hydropower, the Chief Minister said that the engineers are joining the department at an exciting era of transformation in the State. “We will continue to invest in Water resources development and you will have a prominent role to play in the coming years,” he added.

The Chief Minister wished the engineers a successful career. This is the second batch of recruitment of Assistant Executive Engineers comprising 183 male and 92 female engineers. Of them, 242 are in the Civil Engineering stream and 33 in Mechanical. The engineers will go for three-phase training with a 15-day online training followed by a two-month practical training. The third phase of training will be given in WALMI for 15 days.