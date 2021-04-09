Chennai Mathematical Institute (CMI) has a new director. Madhavan Mukund, who is currently serving as the director of International Research Laboratory in Computer Sciences at the institute, has been appointed as the new director. Mukund will be taking over from May 1, 2021. He will be succeeding Rajeeva Karandikar, who has been the Director of the institute for a decade.

Besides being the current director at the International Research Laboratory, Mukund is also a fellow of the Indian Academy of Sciences. From 2011 to 2017, Mukund served as the president of Indian Association for Research in Computing Science (IARCS). Between 2016 and 2018, he was also the president of Association for Computing Machinery (India Council). He has been associated with CMI since 1986 and during his time at the institute he has also served as the Dean of Studies and Deputy Director as well.

Mukund graduated BTech from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay in 1985 and it was in 1992 that he completed his PhD from Denmark's Aarhus University in Computer Science. Since 2001, Mukund has also been the national coordinator of the Indian Computing Olympiad.