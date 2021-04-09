It was almost like the rebirth of Grigori Rasputin, a century after his death. When two students of the Government Medical College, Thrissur danced to the tunes of Boney-M's legendary single, in their scrubs, no one, including the Euro-Caribbean vocal group couldn't stop themselves from sharing the video.



All was well. The students, Janaki M Omkumar and Naveen Razak were showered with compliments for their dance, until two days ago, a lawyer from Kerala subtly pointed out a communal angle in the video hinting at Naveen's religious identity. 'Entho oru panthikedu', he wrote. This loosely translates to 'something is fishy'. While the netizens and others are divided on the view, the students from the SFI unit of the Cochin University of Science and Technology, Kochi decided to come up with a novel way to protest the comments. They started a dance competition titled Entho oru panthikedu.





If you are a student and you wish to take part in the competition, all that you have to do is record a video of yourself alone or with a partner, dancing to Rasputin and send it to the students via WhatsApp, before April 14. "This is our way of protesting and extending solidarity to Naveen and Janaki," says Abhinav, a student of CUSAT. The winners of the dance competition will receive a price of Rs 1,500.



The students' union of Government Medical College, Thrissur has also extended their support to the students. "This is not a world where we serve people based on their religion. We will strongly oppose those who make defamatory remarks against Janaki and Naveen," their statement reads. Naveen and Janaki are yet to comment on the issue. At the same time, the video is now shared by a lot more popular handles including the ones of actor Ayushmann Khurrana.