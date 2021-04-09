After students of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) protested against online classes, the administration of the institute has finally decided to conduct practical classes offline. In a notice issued on April 8 on IIMC's official website, the institute has announced that practical classes will begin on April 26.

All students of the media institute have been asked to give their consent to attend offline classes to the respective course directors within the next two to three days. Moreover, the institute has also asked the students to submit their parents' signed consent when they attend classes for the first time. "While the students may fill the consent form, it should be accompanied by signed consent from parents as well, when they attend classes for the first time," the notice said. Students must also carry a COVID negative (RT-PCR test) certificate. The protesting students also released a statement on Friday, stating that they are not affiliated to any political parties and their protest was just academically motivated. "No political party has a unit at the institute. The protesting students have nothing to do with any political party," said the statement issued by the students.

Additionally, the institute said that it will also release a schedule in the third week of April detailing the lab allotment timings, based on their courses. The New Delhi campus offers multiple courses in journalism, public relations and advertising. The schedule will be such that students of each course can attend practical classes at least twice a week. However, IIMC also stated that theory classes will continue to be held online and the institute has also decided not to reopen hostels. "Outstation students will have to make their own stay arrangements as a decision on opening hostels will not be taken till the pandemic situation improves," the notice stated.