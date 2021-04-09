The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) and Uni-GAUGE UGET 2021 entrance examination will be held on June 20, 2021, as a combined examination. Students will have an option to take the tests separately as well. The entrance test will be held for admissions to BE/BTech, for colleges affiliated with the Karnataka Professional Colleges Foundation Trust and Uni-GAUGE member universities. The exam will be conducted online owing to the COVID-19 pandemic in over 150 cities across India, with over 400 test centres. This year, they are expecting more than 80,000 students to appear for the examination.

Students can register on www.comedk.org or www. unigauge.com or check out the student helpdesk for any information related to the exam at studenthelpdesk@comedk.org, helpdesk@unigauge.com. The application process opens online from March 22, 2021, to May 20, 2021.



If students are taking just the Uni-GAUGE test they have to pay Rs 1500, for just the COMEDK test, Rs 1800, and if you wish to take both COMEDK and Uni-Gauge, you have to pay Rs 2800.



Eligibility Criteria for the exam:

- Should have passed PUC or 10 + 2 higher secondary or equivalent examined recognised by state/central government

- The last two years of study shall comprise of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics with English as a compulsory subject

- The General Merit candidates should have passed with a minimum aggregate of 45% marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics and should have passed these subjects individually

- Physics and Mathematics are compulsory subjects along with Chemistry or Bio-Technology or Biology or Computer Science or Electronics as one of the optional subjects. However, changes, if any, in the eligibility criteria by the AICTE will be adopted



"Despite the COVID-19 outbreak last year, we conducted the examination in 392 centres while adhering to all safety regulations. We had also increased the number of examination centres to help students avoid cross-district travel. The examination was conducted in two shifts, and drew nearly 60000 students in 2020," said P Muralidhar, CEO, ERA Foundation.



He further added, "This year, we have upgraded our safety standards to ensure that each centre is fully sanitised, and will accommodate only 50 per cent seating to ensure social distancing. The number of centres has also been increased from 392 to 400 plus across 150 cities, thereby, limiting and reducing student travel. The exam will be conducted in two sessions, one beginning at 9 am and ending at 12 pm, and the other from 2 pm to 5 pm."



Dr Kumar, Executive Secretary COMEDK, added, "We will continue to conduct the entrance exams in Karnataka and we managed safely during the Coronavirus pandemic to make it easier for students."