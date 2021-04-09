The Banaras Hindu University has issued a revised set of guidelines for students and staff members to avoid the COVID-19 spread on campus. As part of the several measures proposed, the varsity has decided to continue online classes and hold online Open Book Exams for semester students. While students have been asked not to visit the campus, all university offices and departments will continue to operate as per the schedule and faculty members have been asked to perform their duties as usual.

The decision to continue online learning and assessment for students was decided at a recent review meeting held in the first week of April. The meeting was chaired by Vice-Chancellor, in which it was decided that the varsity would suspend physical classes for students until further notice. The decision was taken keeping in mind the rapid rise in the COVID-19 case number in BHU hostels and hospital.

Moreover, the university also said that until the next review meeting is held, all upcoming examinations for even semester students would be held as Open Book Test. The exact statement issued by BHU read "Examination of even-semester will be held online under OBE method. The pattern of examination and other condition of examination in OBE mode shall remain the same.” It further added that "Cases of COVID are rising every day...as the classes are being scheduled online...examinations are also to be conducted in online OBE mode."

BHU has asked students to leave hostels and take exams "in the safety of their homes". The university also added that "It would be in the interest of the students to take their books and study material and go to their home."