The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP has postponed the UP board Class 10 and 12 examinations. According to the revised schedule released on the official website of the board, the UP Board class 10 and 12 Annual examinations 2021 will commence from May 8, 2021.

Students scheduled to appear for the IP Board class 10 and 12 examinations, can visit the official website of the board to check the complete schedule. According to reports, the examination dates have been revised considering the Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Elections which are expected to be conducted soon.

As per the schedule given, the UP Board class 10 examinations will be conducted from May 8 to 25, 2021 while the Class 12 examinations will be conducted from May 8 to 28, 2021. The examinations will be conducted in two shifts for the class 10 and 12 students. The class 10 examinations will be conducted in the first shift from 8 AM to 11.15 AM while the class 12 examinations will be conducted in the second shift from 2 PM to 5.15 PM.

Candidates can check the UP board class 10 and 12 examination details on the official website - upmsp.edu.in.

The Class 10 and 12 annual board examinations 2021 will be conducted considering the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown situation. The exams will be consulted based on the guidelines issued by the board and the government to ensure the safety of the students appearing for the exams and the surprising staff members.

According to the notification issued by the UP board, all the teachers and management responsible for the exams have been directed to conduct a cheat-free examination at exam centres. The board officials have appointed 7505 testers across the state and a total of 18 zones have been created for both examinations.