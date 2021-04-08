As per the latest update, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is all set to start the application and registration process for KVS Admissions 2021 for Class II Admissions from today April 8, 2021, onwards. As per the official schedule, the application process that has begun today will continue until 15th April 2021. Admission test shall not be conducted for admission to Class II to VIII and the admission may be granted based on the Priority Category system or child’s merit. Parents and Guardians who want to admit their students to KV Schools for Class 2 can get complete details about the admission and registration process via official website i.e. kvssangathan.nic.in.

As per the official notification, the KVS Class II admission Process 2021 is being held in offline mode. This means that parents and guardians will have to physically visit the respective Kendriya Vidyalaya and get the application form from there to participate in the admission process. Each KV would be accepting registrations for Class II admissions on the basis of the number of vacancies available at the particular class. The schools will release the list of Class II onwards on April 19, 2021, at 4 pm.

With the start of the application and registration process, it is important for parents to keep track of the important dates for Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Admission 2021. To help them do so, the detailed table will all-important admission events and their respective dates are given below: