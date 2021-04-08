Amid concerns around the COVID-19 surge, Kerala 10 and 12 Exams 2021 are scheduled to commence from today, April 8, 2021, onwards. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has wished all the students of the Kerala SSLC Exam 2021 and Kerala +2 Exams 2021, Good Luck for the upcoming exams. CM Vijayan took to Twitter to wish good luck to the students prior to the start of the exam saying "SSLC and +2 examinations are starting tomorrow. Request all the students to follow COVID-19 protocol so that you, your friends, teacher and family stay safe. Best wishes to each and every one of you. May you all succeed!.”

With the recent surge in the COVID-19 case numbers throughout the country, the State Education Department has instructed all the stakeholders to ensure complete compliance with COVID-19 guidelines and SOPs issued by the state government. As part of this, all students, teachers and staff members would be required to wear a face mask all the time while they are at the exam centre. In addition to this, the exam centres have also been instructed to ensure that spaced seating arrangements are made and that students are not allowed to gather inside or outside the exam centre in larger numbers. Moreover, the government has also made available additional facemasks, sanitisers and hand-washing stations at exam centres to keep virus spread in check.

The Kerala Government had initially announced the SSLC Exam and Plus Two Exams will be held in the state from 17th to 30th March 2021. However, that plan was dropped due to the announcement of assembly election dates in the state. Now, the Kerala Class 10 and 12 Exam 2021 is starting today and will be held over the next few weeks for both SSLC and HSC students. While SSLC Exams are slated to begin from today i.e. 8th April, Vocational Higher Secondary (VHSE) second-year examinations will begin in the state from Friday.