Forbidding the use of mobile phones and maintaining quiet corridors are among the measures to be deployed as part of a government-backed poor behaviour crackdown in England schools.

Heads and behaviour leads from some of the country's highest performing schools were on Wednesday confirmed as mentors and trainers in the Department for Education's (DfE) 10 million-pound Behaviour Hubs programme. Designed to support schools struggling with poor discipline, training through the Behaviour Hubs for the first group of participating schools will commence in the coming months as children return to classes after periods of lockdown. "Behaviour and discipline are the cornerstone to so much of what defines this country's most successful schools.

Whether it's supporting some of our most vulnerable and disadvantaged children with the routines and structures needed to help them fulfil their potential, or helping prepare young people for the expectations of the workplace, parents and teachers know that orderly and disciplined classrooms are best, said UK Education Secretary Gavin Williamson. "That is why I will always support schools taking a firm approach, for example taking action to tackle the scourge of ever-present mobile phones  because I know the positive impact it will have on students' wellbeing and attainment, he said.

The lead schools selected as mentors will advise their counterparts on issues ranging from setting clear expectations to eliminate low-level disruption in classrooms that is damaging to teachers and other pupils, to more systematic approaches to maintaining order and discipline across the school. The programme will run on a termly basis, with lead schools forming hubs with a different two supported schools each term. The programme will expand next year, with further lead schools appointed to support more schools to help reach the target of 500 supported schools over the three-year programme.