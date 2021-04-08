The Central Board of Secondary Education collaborates with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to create programmes for the training of teachers and students studying in schools across India. The two premier institutions have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for training and enhancing the skills of teachers and students of CBSE-affiliated schools.

“The collaboration of CBSE and AICTE will go a long way in students facilitation who will now be aware of the emerging areas in technology and get timely and appropriate guidance,” said CBSE chairman Manoj Ahuja.

These courses will be available at AICTE Training and Learning Academy (ATAL), National Education Alliance for Technology (NEAT). School students innovation ambassador training will also be offered to school teachers through the course. It will connect institutions’ innovation councils, conduct joint hackathon for school students, and student learning assessments will also be available, informed professor Rajeev Kumar member secretary AICTE.

Chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe said, “The digital learning platforms of AICTE are expected to reshape the way in which students learned so far.”