The National Testing Agency on Tuesday extended the application correction process, The online window for making changes in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021) April application will be closed on April 7. According to NTA, the date was extended on receiving requests from the candidates.

Students will not be able to change all the information in the form. Certain information including the name of the candidate, contact/ address details, category, PwD status, educational qualification details, date of birth, choice of exam cities, etc will be treated as final. Students need to verify all information provided by them is correct.

The JEE Main exam dates are scheduled from April 27 to April 20. The exams will be conducted in two shifts — from 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm. The admit card will be released soon and will be available to download at the website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.