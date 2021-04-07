Schools affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education have been asked by the board to update the list of teachers available as examiners Online Affiliated School Information System by April 10, 2021 (OASIS). The order was issued by the board considering that a shortage of teachers was observed as examiners for the Class 12 CBSE Practical examinations. The board has further pointed out that many of the schools are yet o upload the complete list of teachers in the OASIS.

What action can be taken if the schools do not update the list?

The CBSE affiliated schools are advised to fill the list on or before the deadline. In case they fail to do so, the following action can be taken on them by the officials -

-CBSE will take the necessary action as per Affiliation By-Laws and Examination Bye-Laws.

-A personal penalty of Rs. 50,000 will be imposed on the principal of the school.

-CBSE will not declare the board's result.

-Practical conducted by an examiner and not appointed by the CBSE will be cancelled. The board will re-conduct the practical of these candidates under its supervision.

Circular Released by CBSE

As per the circular released by CBSE on April 3, the authorities informed "All the principals are directed to update teachers’ data in the OASIS within schedule. CBSE will compare both the data before updating and after updation.” CBSE also stated that non-compliance of instructions will invite actions such as non-declaration of board results for the school, “a personal penalty of Rs 50,000 on the principal” of the respective school.

CBSE has also ordered the schools to conduct practical exams without an external examiner appointed by the board. Earlier, the CBSE Class 12 practical examination was scheduled to be conducted from March 1 to June 11 and evaluations for Classes 10 and 12 will commence from May 7.