Tamil actor Vijay rode a bicycle to the polling station at Vels International Pre School, Neelankarai in Chennai to cast his vote.

As soon as polling for 234 constituencies started on Tuesday, the Tamil actor was seen riding a bicycle to reach the polling booth.

Later, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami cast his vote at a polling station in Siluvampalayam and urged voters in the state to do the same.

Meanwhile, actors including Rajnikanth, actor turned politician Kamal Hassan also cast their vote in the first and final phase voting of the state Assembly polls.

The state recorded a voter turnout of 39.55 per cent till 1:30 pm across 234 Assembly constituencies in the state Assembly polls, according to the Election Commission (EC). A total of 3,998 candidates are in the poll fray. The counting of votes will be done on May 2.