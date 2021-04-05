B S Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology celebrated the second anniversary of the Crescent Innovation and Incubation Council (CIIC) on March 27. As part of the celebrations, a live demo of some of the start-ups, products and technologies incubated at CIIC was showcased.

The ceremony included dignitaries like Dipan Sahu, Assistant Innovation Director, Ministry of Education; Dr D Yogeswara Rao, former Advisor, Office of Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, Former Head, TNBD Division, CSIR and Dr C Balachandran, Vice Chancellor, Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS)

During the event, an annual report of all the achievement of CIIC was released which included the various national and international visits by the team. CIIC has helped incubate around 20 student start-ups, 10 faculty start-ups, 31 external start-ups and 10 alumni start-ups. It had also offered employment opportunities for close to 450 people. With its main focus on getting patents for ideas, CIIC currently has 70 patents that are in the process of being approved.

READ ALSO: Gayathri Mohan is trying to raise awareness about entrepreneurship among women across industries

M Parvez Alam, CEO and Director of Crescent Innovation Incubation Council (CIIC), during his inaugural address highlited the institution's efforts to create employability among students and make them ready to become entrepreneurs.

Dipan Sahu, in his address, encouraged students to keep innovating and said, "We humans have the creativity to overcome any situation. But to discover your potential, every individual should first have empathy and an attitude of learning." Dr R Taslimarif Saiyed, Advisor, CIIC in his address, said, "Building new tools and building cutting-edge technology is going to drive the ecosystem going forward and incubation centres like these are the enablers of this kind of innovation. India will be a force to reckon with in the future and catalysts like incubation centres are very important. In order for innovation to happen, we need a suitable environment, specialised equipment, industry-academia connect and mentorship. An incubation also needs to position itself and identify the needs."