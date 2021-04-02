Anna University declared the TANCET 2021 result on April 1. The varsity has published results 15 days in advance. As per the initial calendar of events of the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2021), the result was supposed to be announced on April 16. However, setting a record, Anna University has declared the result already.

Moreover, the TANCET 2021 mark sheet will be available for download from April 8. Here too, the date has preponed. Initially, the date was to be April 20.

How to check TANCET result 2021

Step 1: Go to the official website tancet.annauniv.edu

Step 2: Click on the link to check the result. A login page will open.

Step 3: Now enter your email id, password. Same as ones used to fill the form, download hall ticket.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

The percentile score in the TANCET results is calculated as per the following formula: Y/N x 100 (where Y is the number of students who scored marks less than the candidate, N is the total number of students who took that test).

TANCET results indicate marks and percentile score. However, to avoid projecting negative scoring, the final scorecard only shows percentile score. TANCET is the state level entrance examination that is held for admission to MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch, MPlan. It is a yearly exam, organised by Anna University, Chennai.

This year, the exam was held on March 20 for MBA, MCA. And then on March 21, 2021, for ME, M.Tech, M.Arch, M.Plan. Each of the tests was two-hour long.

Anna University held the exam in Chennai, Coimbatore, Chidambaram, Dindigul, Erode, Karaikudi, Madurai, Nagercoil, Salem, Thanjavur, Tirunelveli, Tiruchirappalli, Vellore, Villupuram, and Virudhunagar. Candidates should stay in touch with the website for TANCET 2021 counselling.

It may be noted that for ME / MTech / MArch / MPlan, GATE scores will also be considered. Besides, for admission in University Departments of Anna University, Chennai i.e. CEG, ACT, SAP and MIT campuses, the sponsored category is also there.