Published: 02nd April 2021
Schools in Uttar Pradesh to remain closed till April 11 due to rising COVID cases
On March 30, the state government had ordered the closure of schools for students up to Class 8 till April 4
The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday extended the closure of Classes 1 to 8 in all schools till April 11, in view of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.
On March 30, the state government had ordered the closure of schools for students up to Class 8 till April 4.
The Yogi Adityanath government has laid strict instructions to follow the Covid protocols in schools for Classes 9 to 12.
The sudden surge in COVID-19 cases in the state has caused a panic situation among the people.
During the meeting on Friday, Adityanath said the RT-PCR testing should be compulsorily done in suspected cases of COVID-19.
He also ordered officials concerned to increase the number of tests in the state.