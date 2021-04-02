In the wake of a steep rise in positive cases over the last week in Bengaluru the state, the state government has decided to suspend on campus classes for Class 6 to 9 students till further notification. Announcing this Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar said, "Considering the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and keeping in mind the health of students of this age the decision has been taken," a release from the minister said.

It can be noted that the COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee had also advised to close the schools for those whose examinations are not mandatory as there were many students who were testing positive and they could also be super spreaders. The matter was discussed with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and the decision was taken. Vidyagama programs for the students in Bengaluru willalso be stopped.

"The situation has been explained to the CM and the decision has been taken after that," said the release from Suresh Kumar.

However, many private school managements after the increase in number of cases had already shifted the classes to online mode after attendance on campus started to drop with worried parents choosing to keep their children at home as a precaution.

Meanwhile, more details about the final examination for these classes will be notified soon. Also, this order of suspension of physical classes applies only for Bengaluru schools and not for the schools in other districts. The decision regarding other districts will be taken soon.