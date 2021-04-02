Indian Institute of Technology Madras has collaborated with Texas Instruments, India (TI) for a ‘TII-IIT Madras MS programme,’ a blended programme in Analog, Mixed-Signal (AMS) and RF VLSI Design. The programme will include a one-year classroom learning coupled with a two-year opportunity to gather industry exposure through an internship with Texas Instruments, which is global semiconductor company.

Applications are now open and can be submitted on http://www.ee.iitm.ac.in/vlsi/tiiprogram/applicationform up to 30th April 2021.

The programme is a unique Masters in Science (MS) by research that combines the strength of the analog and mixed-signal expertise at IIT Madras with TI’s industry leadership. It offers a comprehensive understanding of analog and mixed-signal VLSI from theory to practice, focusing on real-time industry level problem statements.

This TI sponsored programme also provides students with a competitive stipend during their internship. Under the mentorship of senior technical leaders at TI, students go through an end-to-end integrated circuit (IC) development cycle.

Highlighting the unique aspects of this program, Prof Nagendra Krishnapura and Prof Shanthi Pavan, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Madras, said, “The TII-IITM program has proved to be a much-coveted launchpad for analog talent in the country. It benefits immensely from the more than fifty-year tradition of analog excellence at IIT Madras, as well as the opportunity for cutting-edge industrial work at TI India. ”

Shubhra Bhandari, HR Director, Texas Instruments, India, “The TI-IIT Madras MS programme is unique as it immerses the students in the world of Analog innovation. It provides access to the academic proficiency of IIT-Madras alongside industry experience at TI.”

Further, Bhandari added, “Individuals who complete this program are equipped with a solid understanding of Analog design and are able to take that knowledge to the forefront of innovation. It helps them solve complex design problems ranging from applications in electric vehicles, automated factories, intelligent homes, connected cars to health care devices.”

Analog Mixed Signal and RF VLSI are niche areas that not only require core competence in electronic circuit design, but also demand expertise in multiple areas of electrical engineering: from network theory to signal processing, and control engineering to electromagnetics. AMS and RF design skills are in significant short-supply across the world, even as market surveys estimate the global semiconductor market to exceed USD 400 bn.