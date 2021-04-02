April 1 is known as the day of pranks. While most of us seem to have grown up and gotten over April Fool's Day, some brands just can't seem to get over the marketing opportunities that this day brings forth. An email from popular video editing app InVideo on April 1 reached us, announcing the launch of a new feature — a voice-assisted video editor assistant, IVA. On further enquiries, it was found out that it was an elaborate prank by the company to mark April Fool's Day and that no such feature exists!

So, here's how the events unfolded for the users. InVideo's CEO Sanket Shah posted a video on Facebook announcing the launch. A large group of people actually went to the landing page created by the company to get the new feature. Later in the day though, it just turned out to be a red herring when the company announced that they won't be launching IVA and it was just an April Fool's prank. However, this did get them noticed, with over 2,500 people even subscribing to get this new feature.

Elaborating on the prank, Shah said, “Aside from the entertainment generated by the campaign, we are pleased with the interest shown by the audience. The campaign provided insightful data for our learning as a consumer brand. For instance, every 1 in 2 people from our existing customer base who landed on our website, signed up for the IVA feature.”