The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the syllabus for the new academic session for Classes 9, 10, 11 and 12. The new academic session for these students starts in April 2021. Notably, the CBSE has not made any reduction in the syllabus for the academic session 2021-22, which precisely means that they will have to study according to the full syllabus for the assessments and exams that will be conducted in the new academic session.



Subject-wise new CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 for Classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 has been officially released online at cbseacademic.nic.in. The board has already instructed CBSE Schools to start the new CBSE Academic Session 2021-22 from April.



The new CBSE Syllabus provides a roadmap for the academic year. It also provides details about chapters, topics, practical to be studied in the entire academic year. It also provides information about the format of the question paper and important details about practical exams.