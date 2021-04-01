In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old school boy shot dead his classmate with a country-made pistol outside their school in Meerut city. The two reportedly had a tiff with each other three months ago. The Class IX student, who was of the same age as the accused, died on the spot.

According to reports, the victim Nitin had come to collect his marksheet from the school when the accused, his elder brother and his four friends surrounded him. After a brief argument, the accused shot Nitin in the chest. The Station House Officer (SHO) of Bahsuma police station, Mukesh Kumar, said: "According to a complaint filed by the victim's family, the accused student, along with his elder brother and four others, gathered outside the school, accosted Nitin and shot him with a country-made weapon. A case has been filed against two named and four unnamed persons under IPC section 302 (murder)."

READ ALSO: Gunmen attack school in Nigeria, numerous students abducted

The accused's house was found locked when a police team reached there. "Efforts are on to nab him. The exact reason for the tiff is not known yet. According to sources, the fight was over some girl in the school," the SHO said. In a similar incident in December 2020, an ordinary classroom fight over seats had turned deadly in Bulandshahr district when a Class 10 student had shot dead his classmate. The two boys, both aged 14, had fought over seats in the class and one of them was so incensed that on the following day, he got his uncle's gun to school and shot the boy dead.