The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) Wednesday announced its new examination pattern for the 2021-22 financial year. Replacing the existing two-day examination schedule with a single day, the common entrance examination is undergoing a revamp with this revision.

Speaking to the media, TBJEE Joint Director Dhirendra Debbarma said in the new system the first shift would consist of physics and chemistry question papers and the subsequent two shifts would consist of biology and mathematics papers.

According to the new system, the syllabus for each subject would be divided into 10 modules or units. “Question papers for each subject would be of Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) type and there will be 30 compulsory questions for each subject”, the TBJEE Joint Director said. Each question in the new system would have four options out of which students would need to mark the correct or closest option in OMR sheets.

In the revised examination system, each question would carry four marks with total marks of 120 for each subject.

The new system, however, comes with a rider of caution as negative marking was introduced with a value of one deductible marks for every wrong answer. In the result announcement, the percentile score of students would be introduced during the publication of results in the new system, besides their ranks.

“We used to conduct exams in two days with 100 marks in each subject and a cumulative total of 400 marks. The new system is being introduced to adapt new academic requirements after the last adaptations made in 2016 as per CBSE curriculum”, the official said. He added that some of the changes are similar to medical, engineering, and other professional entrance examinations across the country which are conducted in a single day.

The first shift of examination would be of 90 minutes for 60 questions with 45 minutes time allocated for each of the two subjects. The subsequent two shifts would be of 45 minutes with a total timing of three hours. The questions of examination for this academic session would be framed on the basis of the existing syllabi of TBJEE which is in force with effect from 2015.

The marking system was sourced from NEET marking pattern, with four marks for each question, 120 marks for a subject, and 480 marks in total. A committee was also formed to introduce changes in the syllabus to accommodate any future changes in the CBSE curricula.

Started in 1989, TBJEE is conducted annually by the state joint entrance board for admission in government-sponsored seats in engineering, paramedical, veterinary colleges, et al.