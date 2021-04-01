As per the latest update, a senior official from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has confirmed that as of now there are no plans for postponement or deferment of practical exams for students who are found to be positive for COVID-19 infection. The clarification comes following rumours and speculations about it among students and parents as schools have started holding practical exams for students. As per reports, a spokesperson from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has denied any official announcement on the postponement or delay in holding of practical exam for COVID-19 positive student saying "Nothing like this has been said."

Practical exams begin amid rumours

According to the timeline provided by the Board, the schools affiliated with the CBSE has started holding practical exams as part of the upcoming board exams for all the students from March 1, 2021, onwards. With the recent spike in the COVID-19 cases, a rumour was found to be circulating among the students which suggested that the board has asked schools to postpone exams for students who are found positive for coronavirus infection. However, today’s clarification from CBSE Spokesperson has confirmed that no such instructions have been issued to the schools and that exams are to be held as per the previously announced schedule.

Exam centre and city change allowed

Keeping in mind the pandemic situation and the movement of students back to their home-towns, CBSE had allowed students to change their exam centre and city change recently. The board has allowed students of Classes 10 and 12 to change their exam centres for the practical as well as theory examinations.

The official statement issued by the Board in this regards read “It has come to the notice of the board that because of COVID-19 pandemic, students of Classes 10 and 12, along with their families, have shifted to some other city or country and therefore, they are unable to appear in the practical/theory exam from the school/ exam centre where the students are registered for the board exams. Looking into the problem, CBSE has decided to permit the change in the examination centre.”