Twelve-year-old Manya, a Class 7 student at the Government Upgraded Higher Primary School at Kerehalli in Chamarajanagara district, always had difficulty in learning Mathematics. She would often get confused while adding fractions. But all that changed after she was introduced to a game where each side of dice had fractions printed on them. On rolling them, the dice would throw up two different fractions and learning became so much more fun, thanks to Assistant Teacher Mahendra M.

For many children, Mathematics can be a tough nut to crack, but not for the Kerehalli school students. The 95-year-old school has 125 students studying in Classes 1 to 8. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Mahendra said that instead of writing on the blackboard, the mathematics lab in the school helps children learn faster. It also helps them in the exams. Citing the example of Bharath, a Class 8 student who was below average last year, Mahendra pointed out that the boy now not only voluntarily comes to the lab, he has even started teaching his classmates and juniors.

The lab has desktop charts for learning prime numbers, a wooden board with pins and thread which is used to teach children about shapes and sides rings to teach numerals and various other learning aids which keep them engaged. Mahendra said the Maths and Science lab was started in February this year using school grants and with the help of his friends.

The school, with five teachers, has six classrooms — three old ones with tiled roof and three new ones with concrete roofing. Both buildings are a few metres apart. Since education is compulsory under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan up to 14 years of age, the school has classes only till the eighth standard. P6

THE nearest high school is about 8 km away. There is a shortage of classrooms and no space for a computer lab. “We have donors for computers, but with no room, we have stalled the plans for the for time being,’’ Mahendra said. Answer to a question Little did Sanjana G know that her question would prompt her teacher Mahendra to start a Science and Maths lab at their school.

Almost five years ago, when Mahendra was taking a class on the properties of water, the girl, who was then in Class 6, questioned where the sugar goes when it is dissolved in water. Mahendra said the questioned amazed him on how children think. She had pointed out that the quantity of water remains the same, but sugar becomes invisible. That’s when he decided to start a Science lab and a Maths lab at Kerehalli. Children from neighbouring villages too visit the school to learn. Interestingly, the lab was opened during the summer holidays, but still attracted children and teachers from neighbourhood.