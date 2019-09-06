Cauvery Basin, Chennai, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, has extended financial support of Rs 9 lakh to Annamalai University, Chidambaram, for converting all seven classrooms of the Department of Physics, Faculty of Science into Smart classrooms.

The project includes providing projectors, smart boards, ceiling mount kits, cables, laptops, audio systems, electrical accessories, and their installation. On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, at Annamalai University, these Smart classrooms were inaugurated by Prof V Murugesan, Vice-Chancellor, Annamalai University, in the presence of Syam Mohan V, Executive Director, ONGC Cauvery Basin, Chennai, a release stated.



Prof Murugesan thanked the ONGC for the support, emphasizing that the Smart classrooms will enable the department to adopt modern and more effective multi-media based creative and interesting teaching methodologies, benefitting the graduate and post-graduate students. It may be mentioned that prior to conversion as Smart classrooms with ONGC’s support, faculties of Department of Physics were using second-generation traditional teaching methods of chalk and board.



The public state university, Annamalai University, is located in Chidambaram, Tamil Nadu. It has been accredited with A+ Grade by NAAC in 2022. It has ten faculties and 49 departments of study. Annamalai Digital Information Centre (ADIC), Centre for International Relations, Centre for Intellectual Property Rights (CIPR), Centre for Material Joining & Research (CEMAJOR), Centre for Indian Diaspora and Centre for Environment, Health & Safety are just a few of the many centres it has.



One of the visions of the university is providing educational opportunities to aspiring students with a view to imbibe the essential concepts along with emergent developments in the chosen fields of study. Instilling the mindset and measures for cultural and social upliftment and contributing to the national paradigm of collective responsibility in the path towards growth and prosperity are also visions of this university..