For Ch Srinivasa Reddy, a farmer from Yerragondapalem of Prakasam district and an ardent fan of YS Rajasekhara Reddy, it was a dream to see YS Jagan Mohan Reddy taking oath as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. “I have been longing to see him taking the CM’s oath for ten years,” he said. At exactly 12.23 pm on Thursday, Srinivasa Reddy’s wish became a reality as Jagan being sworn in saying, “YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ane nenu...”

Excitement and jubilation were palpable at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium, which was painted in blue, green and white, as people from across the State queued up at the swearing-in venue from early hours to see Jagan becoming the second Chief Minister of reorganised AP. Even though a few people complained about ‘inadequate’ arrangements made at the venue, they patiently waited to see Jagan, braving sweltering weather. And when the YSRC chief arrived and went around the stadium to greet the attendees in an open vehicle, the crowd went into a frenzy. Adding to it were the deliberate pauses by Jagan while taking the oath coupled with the crowd cheering “CM, CM, CM”, which resembled a dramatic scene right out of a political drama.

All eyes were also on the family members of Jagan, including his wife YS Bharati and daughters. Jagan’s sister YS Sharmila was also received with loud cheers of ‘Bye Bye Babu’, the slogan she drove into the public during her poll campaign. The emotional hug YS Vijayalakshmi gave her son, Jagan, who fought to become the CM despite hardships in the last 10 years, also struck a chord with the crowd. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s speech also received a rousing response from the attendees. The camaraderie between Jagan and KCR was evident when both the CMs were all smiles on the stage.

Interestingly, KCR’s observation that Jagan has a huge responsibility ahead seems to be the most common opinion among the attendees, who pinned hopes on the 46-year-old Chief Minister. While several of them were overwhelmed with the slew of announcements — hiking of old-age pensions, recruitment of four lakh volunteers, creation of jobs and cleansing the system — by Jagan, the high expectations they have on the new government were evident. “In the previous regime, we struggled because of corruption. Hence, we wanted a change. Now, we hope Jagan will deliver all that he promised right from creation of jobs to providing water for irrigation.

We know he will keep his word like his father,” B Pattabi, a farmer from Etcherla of Srikakulam, observed.But, V Rajendra Reddy, a farmer from Kadapa, felt that the State can be brought out from the clutches of debt and drought only if Jagan remains in power for at least 15-20 years.The event was also star-studded with filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, film producer Dil Raju, actor Manchu Vishnu and others turning up.

