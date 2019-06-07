His tweet about the request to offer Tamil as an optional language was misunderstood by some people and used for political gains and that was the reason for it being deleted, said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. Stating that he had never supported the three-language policy, Palaniswami said the state government will be persistent on following the two-language system.

Speaking to reporters at the Coimbatore International Airport, Palaniswami pointed out that he had only requested the Prime Minister to offer Tamil too as an option for the third language. Soon after, media persons in Delhi expressed interest in getting their children to learn Tamil. However, his remarks were distorted for political gains, he said.

Commenting on Lok Sabha election results, the chief minister said that while the BJP made a pact with the AIADMK, it was the media that exaggerated the relationship. The AIADMK’s vote percentage witnessed a drop because the party contested in a limited number of constituencies. However, the DMK won only with its false promises, he remarked.

The state government has allocated funds to tide over the water crisis that is a result of last year’s monsoon failure, Palaniswami announced. He expressed hope that Karanataka would release water for June’s kuruvai cultivation. He also pointed out that no political party has yet condemned Congress president Rahul Gandhi for stating that the Cauvery Management Board would be dissolved and a dam constructed on the river.

About the release of convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, he asked why the opposition parties had failed to question the late Karunanidhi when his government decided to release only Nalini. Commenting on AMMK functionaries joining the AIADMK, he said that they were expecting more members to return to the party.