The Syndicate of the University of Kerala on Thursday constituted a sub-committee to find out how unused answer sheets of the varsity found their way out of the exam centre at University College. Syndicate members KG Gopchandran, KB Manoj and K Lalitha will be part of the sub-committee.

A couple of days ago, blank answer sheets of the university were seized from the union office of University College and also from the house of the main accused in the case related to attack on Akhil, a final-year degree student of the college.

Meanwhile, the Syndicate decided to constitute an internal Vigilance cell to ensure fair conduct of examinations. “The university will urge the government to depute an SP-rank officer to head the cell,” Syndicate member KH Babujan told reporters.

An inspection wing will be formed to ensure all examination centres of the varsity are functioning effectively. The wing will conduct periodic checks at the centres.

Additional precaution

The Syndicate also came out with several proposals for conducting examinations. CCTV cameras will be installed in storerooms of examination centres where examination material, including answer sheets, are kept.

The centres will be asked to provide a daily report on the number of answer sheets used and the remaining stock. The Syndicate also decided to use bar-coded answer sheets for additional security.