Owing to political volatility in the state, the government is yet to give its nod for recruitment of guest teachers

Even as 2018-19 academic year is about to commence, scores of government primary and high schools await ‘guest’ teachers in Koppal district.

The issue assumes significance as Yelburga taluk alone in the district is in dire need of 300 guest teachers for want of scarcity of government teachers. In all, the taluk has 196 primary and 43 high schools with about 40,000 students.

Apart from teachers, the government schools lack basic infrastructure and amenities, noted D Pampati, a resident of Yelburga.

Yelburga taluk had to absorb 293 guest teachers for 2017-18 academic year. However, owing to political volatility in the state, the government is yet to give its nod for recruitment of guest teachers, which is causing concern among parents, said official sources.

Yelburga taluk lacks acute shortage of government teachers in Vankalakunta, Bevoor, Gunnal and Talakeri villages. In fact, the situation is no different across the district, which in all requires 1,200 primary and 200 high school teachers, said sources in the office of Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDDPI).

It is a different matter about teaching quality of both the government and guest teachers. The presence of teachers could at least prompt adolescent students to attend classes, Gayatri, a mother of two school-going students, told Express.

Yet, DDPI B Hanumanthappa told Express on Friday that the department higher officials have instructed them to prepare the requirement of guest teachers for Koppal district. The number of guest teachers varies due to transfers or other reasons. With the new dispensation in place in the state, nod for recruitment of guest teachers may come anytime, he added.