If this does not restart the prohibition debate, we don't know what will. An 18-year-old boy from Kuruvikulam, Tirunelveli distr ict committed suicide on Wednesday morning and blamed his father's excessive drinking as the reason behind his decision. Dinesh Kumar was found hanging from a railway bridge in Vannarpettai.

Gone too soon: Dinesh Kumar was a medical aspirant and had been attending NEET coaching classes

In his suicide note, Dinesh said that he had repeatedly tried to tell his father to stop drinking but he refused to listen to him. In the letter, he pleads with his father to stop drinking at least after he dies but tells his father that he does not want his him to carry out his last rites, "Do not shave your head, do not light the pyre. To tell you honestly, I do not want you to do my last rites. Stop drinking at least now. Only then will my soul be at peace."

He goes on to address the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami in his letter, "Let's see if the Chief Minister will at least close down TASMAC outlets now. If he doesn't then my spirit will come to haunt the TASMAC shops."

Final Wish: In his letter, the teenager pleaded his father to stop drinking, now that it had caused his own death

Dinesh was a medical aspirant and had left home two years ago to get his hall ticket in the city when he took this extreme step. The teenager had lost his mother ten years back and had moved back home only a few weeks ago after finishing his 12th standard from Vidyabharathi School in Namakkal.

"He had been telling his father not to drink ever since he moved back but the father never listened to him. He was also attending NEET coaching and aspired to be a doctor. Two days ago, he left home saying that he was going to get his hall ticket, he was saying that he will stay with a relative of ours. I was shocked to find out about his suicide," Dinesh's uncle said.