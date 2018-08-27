Don Bradman had slammed 29 centuries beside 13 fifties in his career with a high score of 334

Internet search engine Google on Monday dedicated a doodle to cricketing great Donald George Bradman on his 110th birth anniversary.

The doodle displays an animated image of Bradman, who played 52 Tests amassing scoring 6,996 runs at an unmatched average of 99.94, playing a shot with. The Australian legend is considered to be one of the greatest batsmen ever.

He had slammed 29 centuries beside 13 fifties in his career with a high score of 334.

Moreover, Bradman, who was born on this day in 1908 in New South Wales, also scored 12 double hundreds in the longest format of the game.

He breathed his last on February 25, 2001, at the age of 92 and was inducted into the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Cricket Hall of Fame in 2009.