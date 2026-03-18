2016 teachers' assault case: Court rejects discharge plea of Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde

Mumbai: A Mumbai court has refused to discharge city Mayor and BJP corporator Ritu Tawde in a 2016 case of assault on two school teachers, citing the statements of the victims as sufficient material to "frame charges" against her.

The other witnesses also stated that Tawde had assaulted the teachers, Additional Sessions Judge Y P Manathka noted in the ruling on Tuesday.

The incident took place on July 29, 2016, at an Urdu medium school of the city civic body in the Vakola area.