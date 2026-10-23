2016 Murud drowning case: HC quashes FIR against Pune college teacher, management

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has quashed a 2016 FIR against a teacher and the management of a Pune college in connection with the drowning of 14 students off the Murud beach, holding that the victims were adults capable of understanding the consequences of their actions.

The incident occurred on February 1, 2016, when a group of 116 students and staff from Abeda Inamdar Senior College of Arts, Science and Commerce in Pune went on a picnic to Murud in Raigad district. While at the beach, 41 third-year students ventured into the sea, 14 of whom were swept away and drowned.