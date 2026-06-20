Around 200 MCD school students visit planetarium and PM Museum under new learning initiative

New Delhi (PTI): Around 200 students from Municipal Corporation of Delhi primary schools visited the planetarium and the Prime Ministers' Museum on Friday as part of a new educational programme aimed at providing experiential learning opportunities outside classrooms, officials said.
Another batch of 200 students will undertake the visit on Saturday, they added.
The initiative, launched by Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi, includes guided tours, transportation and refreshments for participating students.
Education Committee Chairman Yogesh Verma said the programme was designed to expose students of class 4 and 5 to subjects such as space science, technology and India's political history.
"Most students studying in MCD schools come from families that generally have limited access to such educational opportunities. This visit gave them an opportunity to learn through direct exposure to scientific and historical exhibits," he said.
Verma further said that students explored exhibits related to astronomy and space exploration at the planetarium and visited galleries documenting the lives and tenures of India's prime ministers at the museum.
The civic body was focusing on expanding learning opportunities beyond conventional classroom teaching, officials said.
"Education should not remain confined to textbooks alone. Such programmes help students gain practical exposure and develop curiosity about science and other subjects," Wahi said.
Senior MCD officials, teachers and education department representatives were present during the launch of the programme.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.