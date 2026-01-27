Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ draws 20 new country sign-ups: White House

Washington: White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Monday stated that 20 additional countries have "signed up to join US President Donald Trump's Board of Peace," though she did not disclose the names of the new participants.



Leavitt said the Board of Peace, originally mandated by the UN Security Council to oversee the management of Gaza for the next two years, is now being positioned by the Trump administration to address conflicts in other parts of the world. She acknowledged that the initiative has faced resistance from some Western nations uneasy about what they view as the board's attempt to sideline the United Nations.



Addressing reporters at the White House, Leavitt also described the return of the last remaining Israeli hostage from Gaza as a "huge foreign policy feat" for Trump, Israel and the global community.