Two Meghalaya meteorologists to join India’s Antarctic expedition

Shillong, Oct 28 (PTI): Two meteorologists from Shillong are set to join the 46th Indian Scientific Expedition to Antarctica, officials said on Wednesday.
The meteorological observations will help improve understanding of climate variability and global weather patterns, they said.
Partik Kumar and Dheeraj Chaudhary from the IMD's Meteorological Centre in Shillong, will represent the department in the polar mission.
A farewell ceremony for the two meteorologists was held here on Tuesday, the officials said.
Addressing the event, Thangjalal Lhouvum, Head of the Meteorological Centre in Shillong, highlighted the importance of the data collected in Antarctica in tracking climate variability and weather patterns across the world.
The National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR), under the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), serves as the nodal agency for implementing the Indian Antarctic Programme.
(PTI)
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