2 Teachers from NMC-run school, adopt 140 girls for educational support

The initiative began during the Covid-19 pandemic when Bachchav noticed two girls dropping out due to financial difficulties.

Along with colleague Vaishali Bhamare, she decided to adopt them for academics, offering study materials and other support.

“This brought more students to us. Initially, we did it out of our pocket, but as the need grew, I put up a post on social media in 2021. The then-collector, now agriculture commissioner, Suraj Mandhare, issued a cheque to us and guided us to start the Karmdan Foundation,” Bachchav said.

The foundation, now registered, channels donations for the educational sponsorship of underprivileged girls.