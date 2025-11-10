2 Teachers from NMC-run school, adopt 140 girls for educational support

In a initiative, two teachers from the Nashik Municipal Corporation’s Anandwalli School have adopted around 140 girl students since 2021, providing them with educational support including books, notebooks, and fees for higher studies.
“The aim is to encourage students to take up higher studies and acquire good skills for a better future. Recently, one of the very first girls adopted by us for her education got a job after completing her master’s degree in computer science,” said Kunda Bachchav, one of the teachers spearheading the effort.
The initiative began during the Covid-19 pandemic when Bachchav noticed two girls dropping out due to financial difficulties.
Along with colleague Vaishali Bhamare, she decided to adopt them for academics, offering study materials and other support.
“This brought more students to us. Initially, we did it out of our pocket, but as the need grew, I put up a post on social media in 2021. The then-collector, now agriculture commissioner, Suraj Mandhare, issued a cheque to us and guided us to start the Karmdan Foundation,” Bachchav said.
The foundation, now registered, channels donations for the educational sponsorship of underprivileged girls.
Beneficiaries receive assistance for school and college expenses, study materials, and accommodation after assessment of their financial condition.
Three girls are preparing for competitive exams in Pune, two are pursuing Chartered Accountancy, and ten others are enrolled in engineering and other degree courses such as BCom, BSc, and BCS.
“Our school has been of great help to us. Headmistress Anita Jadhav and several seniors support us immensely in this mission,” said Bachchav.
Prerna Thakur, one of the beneficiaries, shared, “I had to leave my education for personal reasons, but Bachchav ma’am persuaded me to think positively and helped me complete my MCS. I now work with a company in Nashik.”
The initiative has drawn support from many well-wishers. Pune resident and retired Balbharati official Santosh Pawar donated ₹3 lakh, retired postmaster Jayant Khire contributes ₹1,000 monthly, and Sudhir Wani from Panvel raised ₹2 lakh from his family for the foundation.
“Many people have joined our movement, and we are honouring their trust. We only hope that the students excel in life,” Bachchav said.