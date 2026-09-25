2 Kuki student leaders from Manipur arrested by NIA in Mizoram

Aizawl: Two Kuki student leaders from Manipur were arrested by the NIA in Aizawl, an official said on Friday.

The two leaders were picked up from a hotel in Aizawl's Khatla area on Thursday, he said.

The arrests were made hours after the agency, assisted by the Assam Rifles, apprehended United Kuki National Army (UKNA) chief Thangkhomang Haokip and his driver from the northeastern outskirts of the Mizoram capital, the official said.