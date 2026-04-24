2,500 govt posts to be filled in Goa soon: CM Sawant

Panaji: Nearly 2,500 government posts across Goa will be filled soon through the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Thursday, stressing that thousands of jobs are also being created in the private sector.
Addressing a job fair organised by the Goa Human Resources Development Corporation Limited near Panaji, Sawant said over 6,000 candidates have applied, with 25 leading private companies from the Verna Industrial Estate participating in the event.
He said the companies have already begun interviewing candidates, and all appointment letters are expected to be issued by May 1.
Highlighting future employment prospects in the state, the CM said his government has initiated a transparent process to fill vacancies through the SSC, and examinations for the remaining 2,500 posts will be conducted soon.
"The entire process is transparent as candidates get to know their results before leaving the examination hall," he said.
Encouraging youth to remain committed, Sawant shared his own journey, saying he began his career as a resident medical officer at Shiroda Ayurvedic College with a monthly salary of Rs 4,000.
"If you are ready to work hard, your luck can shine," he told the gathering.
Sawant also highlighted the government's push for self-employment, saying that the Economic Development Corporation is providing loans at an interest rate of 4 per cent. Entrepreneurs can return the loan within two years without interest if the business is found to be unviable, he said.
He said that under the startup scheme of the IT department, financial assistance of up to Rs 10 lakh is being provided to entrepreneurs.
The chief minister also pointed to growing opportunities in the events industry and urged local youth to tap into the sector. Agencies from outside Goa often take advantage of such opportunities, he said.
"We want local youth to benefit from these opportunities," Sawant added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.