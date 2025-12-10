1st T20I: I put the nation first, that’s my biggest USP, says Pandya

Pandya’s shot selection and the array of boundaries coming off his bat stole the show in the first innings as he confidently took on the bowlers and hit them for runs across the stadium. Elaborating on what was going on in his mind when he faced the Proteas bowlers, the Mumbai Indians captain said, “I kind of knew he (Maharaj) wouldn’t go closer to Axar. I didn’t plan it that way, it was just that if it came into my arc, I wanted to go for it. He took a chance and I took a chance. Mine was more calculated on that track, and it paid off. I think that gave us rhythm, gave us momentum that we capitalised on. We were 20-25 runs ahead of the game when those overs began. It’s just about gamesmanship, identifying the right bowler to take down on the day. When it comes off, it looks good.”