19-year-old golfer Vishesh Sharma dominates round three in Telangana Golconda Masters

His round was held together by several important par saves, including one on the eighth after his ball came to rest in an awkward lie between the fringe and the rough. He recovered to about 12 feet and converted the putt. “That was a crucial par and helped me stay in the round,” Vishesh said. “The birdie on the 12th was another important moment. It helped me reset, gave the round fresh momentum and allowed me to add a few more birdies.”