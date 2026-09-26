19-year-old cybersecurity researcher Nisarga Adhikary named in US Department of Justice Hall of Fame

The recognition follows a vulnerability report Adhikary submitted to the US department. Speaking to India Today Tech, he said he had identified what he described as a “critical vulnerability in one of their largest law enforcement systems”.

He has not disclosed the specific system involved or technical details of the vulnerability.

“I reported the vulnerability roughly a week ago; they validated and patched this within a week and credited me on their Hall of Fame/acknowledgements page,” Adhikary told the publication. He also said he was not paid for reporting the flaw.

Adhikary said he discovered the vulnerability while browsing the department's website and using custom scripts to identify potential weaknesses.