19-year-old aspirant with family arrested in Dindigul for forging NEET documents

On Tuesday evening, October 7, the District Crime Branch (DCB) police in Dindigul arrested a 19-year-old girl and her parents for attempting to secure admission to the Government Dindigul Medical College Hospital using a forged NEET mark sheet and counselling certificate, according to The New Indian Express report.

Suspects identified

The accused were identified as C Karunya Sridharshini, aged 19, her father Chockanathan, aged 55, and her mother Murugeshwari, aged 50. Sridharshini, a Class 12 graduate from a private school, aspired to pursue an MBBS degree but scored only 228 marks in the NEET exam, insufficient for securing a seat during counselling.

Forgery details

Disappointed by the low score, the family allegedly fabricated a NEET mark sheet claiming Sridharshini scored 456 marks. They also created a fake counselling order to gain admission to Dindigul Medical College Hospital and submitted these documents to the college authorities on September 20.

Detection and investigation

The college authorities grew suspicious when Sridharshini’s name was absent from the official selection list and denied her admission. The documents were sent to Chennai for verification, which confirmed they were fraudulent. Following a complaint, the police registered a case on October 6 under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

On October 7, Sridharshini, Chockanathan, and Murugeshwari were arrested by the DCB police. The trio was subsequently remanded in judicial custody.