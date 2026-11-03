19 students suspended in ragging case at Jodhpur medical college

Jaipur: Soon after the Barmer ragging incident in Rajasthan, another similar incident has been reported from Jodhpur. The administration of Dr SN Medical College in Jodhpur has suspended 19 individuals, including a junior resident, following an investigation into allegations of ragging and misconduct against junior MBBS students.

Of the 19 individuals, five, including the junior resident, have been suspended for three months, while the remaining 14 students have been suspended for one month.

During the suspension period, all those penalised will be barred from clinical postings, academic activities and educational programmes. They will also be prohibited from entering college hostels, libraries and reading rooms.

The action followed a complaint lodged through the University Grants Commission's (UGC) anti-ragging helpline. An inquiry by the college's anti-ragging committee reportedly found the accused guilty of serious misconduct, indecent behaviour and exerting undue pressure on junior students. Subsequently, the Principal's office issued suspension orders.