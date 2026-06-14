Delhi surgeons carry out complex robotic kidney surgery on infant

New Delhi: In a medical achievement, doctors at a private hospital in Delhi successfully performed a robotic kidney removal surgery on a 19-month-old girl from Mauritius suffering from Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT).



The child had this condition since birth, which affected the development of the kidneys and urinary system. Her right kidney had been completely damaged with multiple cysts, leaving it non-functional and making it a recurrent source of febrile urinary tract infections (UTIs).



CAKUT is among the most common causes of chronic kidney disease in children, accounting for approximately 50% - 60% of all pediatric cases and up to 40% of pediatric end-stage kidney disease and can lead to significant health complications if left untreated. Following a detailed evaluation, the multidisciplinary team led by Dr. Vikas Jain opted for a robotic nephrectomy using advanced minimally invasive technology.