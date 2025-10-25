18k students pursue higher education in Thoothukudi

He reasoned that schemes like Naan Mudhalvan play a significant role in encouraging students to pursue higher education.

“Career guidance counselling under collector’s exclusive camps of “Perithum Perithu Kel” and exposure visit of class 12 students under the “Kalloori Kanavu” initiatives help students to identify and select the right courses,” he added.

Sources said, collector K Elambahavath establish a control room comprising 30 teachers at the collectorate to gather information of class 12 students from all the 206 higher secondary schools in the district and intensified the “Kalloori Kanavu” campaign.

Sources added that 11 government school students have joined premier institutions like IIT, NIFT, and NIT, besides medical colleges. As many as 226 students, including from BPL (below poverty line) families and those with single parent, received financial aid from the district administration.

Families of 32 girls out of the 41 girls, allegedly majors, married off after plus two results, were given counselling and convinced to continue higher education.

An official who was a part of the control room, said that the collector had approved payment of college fees to 275 underprivileged students amounting to Rs 30 lakh from the collector’s discretionary funds and also by mobilising funds from various service associations.