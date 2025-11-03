185 teacher posts in Tamil Nadu's Kallar schools vacant for five years

MADURAI: A total of 185 vacant teacher posts have remained unfilled for the past five years in most of the Kallar Reclamation Schools functioning in Madurai, Dindigul, and Theni districts.

P Dheenan, Tamil Nadu Primary School Teachers Federation and Kallar school district branch secretary, told TNIE that there are a total of 295 Kallar reclamation schools functioning in Madurai, Dindigul, and Theni, and there are around 26,400 students studying here. However, there are only 1,200 teachers to handle the classes. “For the past five years, around 185 teaching posts have remained vacant. Though we have submitted several demands regarding the same to the officials concerned, no action has been taken so far,” he added.