18-year-old fatally stabbed, three friends injured in Hisar railway station attack

Hisar (PTI): An 18-year-old youth was stabbed to death while three others were injured after they were attacked on a foot overbridge at the Hisar railway station, police said on Saturday.
Karan and three of his companions, Shubham, Monu and Rahul, all from Jodhka village in Sirsa district, were attacked on Friday evening as they were returning after visiting the Balaji temple in Rajasthan's Salasar.
All four were rushed to the civil hospital, where doctors declared Karan dead, police said.
Ranveer Singh, in-charge of the Government Railway Police (GRP), Hisar, said the assailants managed to flee after the attack and efforts are underway to trace and arrest them at the earliest.
Preliminary investigation suggests that the incident stemmed from a dispute between two groups that began on a train, police said.
According to one of the injured, a group of 25 youths from Jodhka, including Karan, set out for Salasar on foot on October 18. After visiting the Balaji temple on Friday morning, they boarded a Hisar-bound train, police said.
During the journey, 4-5 youths began blowing toy horns, to which they, along with a female co-passenger, objected. An argument broke out during which the youths blowing the toy horns allegedly used abusive language against the woman and threatened to teach the others "a lesson", police said.
After the train reached Hisar at 5:40 pm, Karan and three others took the foot overbridge to catch a train to Sirsa from another platform, when the youths whom they confronted on the train, now joined by 8-9 others, attacked them with knives and sharp-edged weapons.
While Karan was declared dead at the hospital, Shubham, Monu and Rahul are undergoing treatment, police said.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.