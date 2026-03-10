18-year-old girl from Thiruparankundram bags AIR 1 in CA exam

MADURAI: An 18-year-old student from Thiruparankundram in Madurai district has secured the All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the CA Foundation examination conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), the results of which were announced on Sunday.

P P Logapriya emerged as the national topper by scoring 366 out of 400 marks in the examination held in January 2026. Around one lakh candidates appeared for the exam across the country, of which nearly 21,000 candidates cleared the test.